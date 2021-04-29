Green Dot gains after it is said to cancel from Deutsche Bank conference in June (update)
Apr. 29, 2021 2:01 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT), GPNGDOT, GPNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Update 2:38pm: Updates shares, adds background.
- Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is said to have cancelled from a Deutsche Bank financial services and fintech conference in June. Green Dot rose 4.9%.
- The virtual conference, the Deutsche Bank 11th Annual Global Financial Services Conference, was scheduled for June 1 and June, according to a copy of the agenda. The cancellation notice came out yesterday.
- Green Dot didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
- Green Dot scheduled to release earnings on Wednesday May 5.
- Recall Oct. 8, Green Dot seen as potential buyer of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) division. At the time. Needham says it was taking a hard look at Green Dot after digesting reports that Global Payments had hired an investment bank and is exploring the sale of its Netspend division.