Green Dot gains after it is said to cancel from Deutsche Bank conference in June (update)

Apr. 29, 2021 2:01 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT), GPNGDOT, GPNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Update 2:38pm: Updates shares, adds background.
  • Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is said to have cancelled from a Deutsche Bank financial services and fintech conference in June. Green Dot rose 4.9%.
  • The virtual conference, the Deutsche Bank 11th Annual Global Financial Services Conference, was scheduled for June 1 and June, according to a copy of the agenda. The cancellation notice came out yesterday.
  • Green Dot didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
  • Green Dot scheduled to release earnings on Wednesday May 5.
  • Recall Oct. 8, Green Dot seen as potential buyer of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) division. At the time. Needham says it was taking a hard look at Green Dot after digesting reports that Global Payments had hired an investment bank and is exploring the sale of its Netspend division.
