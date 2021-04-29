AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to face further delay in FDA submission: WSJ
Apr. 29, 2021 3:05 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has informed U.S. officials that it would need until mid-May to complete its submission for an FDA authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
- The company has ‘struggled’ to compile the full data necessary for the emergency use authorization (“EUA”), the Journal said pointing to almost four months of data from the British vaccine rollout.
- According to sources, compiling British data on efficacy, virus transmission, and safety statistics have added complexity to the task.
- In 2020, the company signed a deal to deliver at least 300M doses with the U.S. government. Since then, the FDA has granted EUA for three COVID-19 vaccines.
- Previously, AstraZeneca expected to apply for the EUA for the vaccine by mid-April after a Phase 3 trial conducted in the U.S. indicated ~79% of efficacy at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.
- A few days ago, the White House announced plans to share as many as 60M doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine with other countries after a safety review.