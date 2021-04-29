Domino's Pizza rallies back as investors hone in on sales drivers
Apr. 29, 2021
- Domino's Pizza (DPZ +2.6%) is higher in late afternoon trading after an initial post-earnings slip earlier in the session.
- Cowen analyst Andrew Charles says DPZ deserves credit for some thoughtful planning on ways to drive sales over the hard period of 2020 comparables. He notes that Domino's is deploying 2020's ad fund surplus, focusing on carry-out during the reopening and looking at potential menu innovation.
- Domino's is also noted to have proforma +1B cash that it sees the company funneling into buybacks.
- Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on Domino's and boosts its price target to $460.
