BlackRock Capital Investment NII in-line, misses on total investment income

  • BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC): Q1 NII of $0.06 in-line.
  • Total investment income of $10.27M (-45.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.73M.
  • Net Asset Value (“NAV”) increased to $322.9 million, up 2.5% from $315.0 million; NAV per share increased 2.8% to $4.35 per share from $4.23 per share, primarily due to net realized and unrealized gains of $12.0 million during the quarter.
  • Net leverage of 0.38x as of March 31, 2021, down from 0.51x as of December 31, 2020.
  • Total liquidity for portfolio company investments, including cash, was approximately $294 million, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.
  • Press Release
