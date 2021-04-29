BlackRock Capital Investment NII in-line, misses on total investment income
Apr. 29, 2021 4:11 PM ETBlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)BKCCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC): Q1 NII of $0.06 in-line.
- Total investment income of $10.27M (-45.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.73M.
- Net Asset Value (“NAV”) increased to $322.9 million, up 2.5% from $315.0 million; NAV per share increased 2.8% to $4.35 per share from $4.23 per share, primarily due to net realized and unrealized gains of $12.0 million during the quarter.
- Net leverage of 0.38x as of March 31, 2021, down from 0.51x as of December 31, 2020.
- Total liquidity for portfolio company investments, including cash, was approximately $294 million, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.
- Press Release