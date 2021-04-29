Arcosa EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue
Apr. 29, 2021 4:19 PM ETArcosa, Inc. (ACA)ACABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Arcosa (NYSE:ACA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $440.4M (-9.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.38M.
- Increase in full year 2021 revenue guidance to a range of $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion, from prior guidance range of $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion vs. $1.95B consensus
- Increase in full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $270 million to $290 million, from prior guidance range of $250 million to $270 million.
- Press Release