Arcosa EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue

Apr. 29, 2021 4:19 PM ETArcosa, Inc. (ACA)ACABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Arcosa (NYSE:ACA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $440.4M (-9.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.38M.
  • Increase in full year 2021 revenue guidance to a range of $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion, from prior guidance range of $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion vs. $1.95B consensus
  • Increase in full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $270 million to $290 million, from prior guidance range of $250 million to $270 million.
  • Press Release
