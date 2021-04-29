Phathom announces positive topline data from late-stage trial on H. pylori infection
Apr. 29, 2021 4:23 PM ETPHATBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has announced that its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the eradication of H. pylori infection with vonoprazan-based regimens has reached the primary endpoints and met all secondary endpoints.
- The trial named PHALCON-HP was designed to evaluate vonoprazan + amoxicillin and clarithromycin (vonoprazan triple therapy) and vonoprazan + amoxicillin (vonoprazan dual therapy) against lansoprazole + amoxicillin and clarithromycin (lansoprazole triple therapy).
- It involved 992 patients with confirmed H. pylori infection.
- In the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population, H. pylori eradication rates were 84.7% with vonoprazan triple therapy and 78.5% for vonoprazan dual therapy vs 78.8% with lansoprazole triple therapy (p<0.0001 and p=0.0037, respectively, for non-inferiority).
- In all patients and patients with clarithromycin resistant strains of H. pylori., the two regimens have met all secondary endpoints, the company said.
- Vonoprazan-based treatment combinations were well tolerated with a safety profile comparable to lansoprazole triple therapy.
- “There are estimated to be over 200 million people infected with H. pylori in the United States and Europe,” noted Terrie Curran, Phathom’s CEO who announced the plans to submit marketing applications for the treatments in H. pylori before the end of the year.
- A conference call on trial results is scheduled for today at 4:30 pm ET.
