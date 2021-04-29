Credit Acceptance promotes its CFO to CEO after Brett Robert retires
Apr. 29, 2021
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) names Kenneth S. Booth, its current chief financial officer, to succeed Brett A. Roberts as its next CEO.
- Roberts will retire on May 3, 201 after 19 years as CEO; he also steps down as director.
- Booth will become CEO and a director of the company on that same day.
- Booth joined the company in January 2004 as director of internal audit, was named chief accounting officer in May 2004, then CFO in December 2004. Before working at CACC, he was a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.