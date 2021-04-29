Gilead down after hours following earnings miss, uncertainty over COVID recovery
- Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are down 2.4% in after-hours trading after the biotech missed earnings estimates for Q1.
- The company says that COVID-19 will continue to impact its business, particularly in Hepatitis C virus ("HCV") starts and HIV medication initiations, adding it expects a "gradual recovery in the COVID-19 related dynamics" starting in Q2.
- Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 missed by $0.04, and although revenues rose ~16% year-over-year to $6.4B, that was $340M below analyst expectations.
- Overall, product sales increased 16% to $6.3B compared to the same period in 2020.
- Sales of its COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdisivir) in Q1 were $1.5B.
- Gilead's HIV franchise was hit following patent expirations of Truvada and Atripla in October 2020. HIV drug sales fell 12% year-over-year to $3.7B
- A 30% drop in HCV sales year-over-year was due to fewer patient starts stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Gilead is maintaining its 2021 EPS guidance of between $6.75 and $7.45, but slightly changed its GAAP EPS, which is now expected between $4.75 and $5.45.