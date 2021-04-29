Gilead down after hours following earnings miss, uncertainty over COVID recovery

  • Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are down 2.4% in after-hours trading after the biotech missed earnings estimates for Q1.
  • The company says that COVID-19 will continue to impact its business, particularly in Hepatitis C virus ("HCV") starts and HIV medication initiations, adding it expects a "gradual recovery in the COVID-19 related dynamics" starting in Q2.
  • Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 missed by $0.04, and although revenues rose ~16% year-over-year to $6.4B, that was $340M below analyst expectations.
  • Overall, product sales increased 16% to $6.3B compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Sales of its COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdisivir) in Q1 were $1.5B.
  • Gilead's HIV franchise was hit following patent expirations of Truvada and Atripla in October 2020. HIV drug sales fell 12% year-over-year to $3.7B
  • A 30% drop in HCV sales year-over-year was due to fewer patient starts stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Gilead is maintaining its 2021 EPS guidance of between $6.75 and $7.45, but slightly changed its GAAP EPS, which is now expected between $4.75 and $5.45.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.