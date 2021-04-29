SM Energy EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue; provides Q2 guidance
Apr. 29, 2021
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of -$2.19 misses by $1.96.
- Revenue of $443.85M (+24.8% Y/Y) beats by $94.01M.
- Q22021 guidance includes: Production 11.8-12.2 MMBoe or 130-134 MBoe/d. The second quarter production range reflects timing of new wells being turned-in-line.
- Capital expenditures of $230M-240M. Second quarter capital anticipates ~20 net wells drilled and 50 net flowing completions, which includes wells that were fracture stimulated in the first quarter and will turn-in-line in the second quarter.
