Eloxx adds additional treatment arm to ongoing mid-stage cystic fibrosis study

  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) announces the addition of a new study arm in the ongoing global Phase 2 clinical program for ELX-02 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in certain patients.
  • The program now includes a fifth treatment arm to evaluate safety of ELX-02 in combination with Kalydeco (ivacaftor), an FDA-approved CFTR (CF transmembrane conductance regulator) potentiator for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in patients who have at least one mutation in their CF gene amenable to ivacaftor.
  • ELX-02 is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
  • The trial currently has sites in the U.S., Europe, Israel, Australia and Canada.
