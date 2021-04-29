Noodles tops sales expectations, guides for unit growth

Apr. 29, 2021 4:34 PM ETNoodles & Company (NDLS)NDLSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) reports comparable sales increased 10.7% in Q1 vs. +7.2% consensus. Comparable sales were 10.5% at company-operated stores and rose 11.7% at franchised outlets. Both those marks were ahead of consensus expectations.
  • Noodles saw cost of sales fall 50 bps year-over-year to 25.0% vs. 25.2% consensus. Restaurant margin came in at 13.6% of 14.1% consensus. That margin rate was considerably higher than the 10.7% recorded last year.
  • CEO update: "As we look ahead, we are more encouraged than ever that our brand is well positioned to thrive in the years to come. Our 2019 and 2020 new restaurant openings as a group continue to have the best sales performance in our history, and we are making strong progress in building our pipeline to achieve 7% annual system-wide unit growth in 2022 and at least 10% shortly thereafter."
  • Noodles is flat in AH trading after the earnings update.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.