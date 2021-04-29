Bit Digital reports increase in Q1 hash rate, reports bitcoin production

Apr. 29, 2021 4:37 PM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)BTBTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • For Q1, Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) earned 1,013.40 bitcoins and owned 40,965 miners as of Mar. 31, 2021, with a maximum total hash rate of 2,264.5 PH/s (an increase from 2,253.5 PH/S as of Dec. 31, 2020), and made additional miner purchases subsequent to quarter end.
  • As of Mar.31, Treasury holdings of bitcoin increased to 581.23, with a fair market value of ~$29.92M.
  • During the quarter, the company purchased 100 Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro miners on the spot market; subsequent to Mar. 31, 2021, it purchased an additional 4,771 miners on the spot market, for $21M.
  • "Further, we have continued our globalization strategy, deploying additional miners in North America, where as of Apr. 29, 2021, we owned 8,516 miners with a further 2,130 miners currently in transit or awaiting installation. Going forward, we intend to expand our presence in North America, and expect a growing portion of our fleet to be located here," CEO Bryan Bullett commented.
  • Shares trading 1.4% down premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.