Bit Digital reports increase in Q1 hash rate, reports bitcoin production
Apr. 29, 2021 4:37 PM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)BTBTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- For Q1, Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) earned 1,013.40 bitcoins and owned 40,965 miners as of Mar. 31, 2021, with a maximum total hash rate of 2,264.5 PH/s (an increase from 2,253.5 PH/S as of Dec. 31, 2020), and made additional miner purchases subsequent to quarter end.
- As of Mar.31, Treasury holdings of bitcoin increased to 581.23, with a fair market value of ~$29.92M.
- During the quarter, the company purchased 100 Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro miners on the spot market; subsequent to Mar. 31, 2021, it purchased an additional 4,771 miners on the spot market, for $21M.
- "Further, we have continued our globalization strategy, deploying additional miners in North America, where as of Apr. 29, 2021, we owned 8,516 miners with a further 2,130 miners currently in transit or awaiting installation. Going forward, we intend to expand our presence in North America, and expect a growing portion of our fleet to be located here," CEO Bryan Bullett commented.
- Shares trading 1.4% down premarket