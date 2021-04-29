Skyworks Solutions drops after narrow FQ2 beats
Apr. 29, 2021 4:41 PM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)SWKSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares are down 6.8% after fiscal Q2 results barely topped consensus estimates. Revenue was up 53% on the year to $1.17B, record Q2 sales but only $20M ahead of consensus. EPS was $2.37, two cents ahead of estimates.
- “Moving forward, our core business combined with our pending acquisition of the Infrastructure and Automotive business of Silicon Labs position Skyworks to capture an outsized portion of the opportunities that lie ahead,” says CEO Liam Griffin.
- For FQ3, Skyworks guides revenue of $1.075-1.125B (consensus: $1.07B) and EPS of $2.13 at the midpoint vs. the $2.09 consensus.
- Press release.