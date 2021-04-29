Forbes Media reportedly weighing SPAC deal or M&A sale at about a $700M valuation
Apr. 29, 2021 4:41 PM ETBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Business-news publisher Forbes Media LLC is reportedly in talks with an unnamed SPAC and other rival bidders for a sale that would value the firm at up to $700M.
- Reuters cited unnamed sources Thursday as saying Forbes, which publishes Forbes magazine, the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans, Forbes.com and other news and information products, is weighing takeover options.
- The news agency said one possibility involves selling to an unidentified special purpose acquisition company, which would turn Forbes into a publicly traded firm.
- Forbes is also discussing deals with a consortium led by tech investor Michael Moe, or with investment vehicle Borderless Services Inc., Reuters quoted sources as saying. Both of those options would leave Forbes as a privately held company.
- A Forbes spokesman declined to comment to Reuters about the situation, but told the news agency that “investors have consistently shown interest in Forbes, which has produced three years of record results. 2021 is shaping up to be a strong year as well.” Some of Forbes’ businesses compete with Seeking Alpha.
- Forbes magazine was founded in 1917 by business journalist B.C. Forbes, father of late Editor-in-Chief Malcolm S. Forbes and grandfather of former Republican presidential candidate and current Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes.
- However, the Forbes family sold a majority interest in the company to Hong Kong’s Integrated Whale Media in 2014.