Laureate Education rallies after DOJ concludes Walden University probe
Apr. 29, 2021 4:46 PM ETLaureate Education, Inc. (LAUR)LAURBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) says it received notified that the Civil Division of the United States Department of Justice won't be intervening in response to a civil suit filed by third-party relators against Walden University and the company.
- The U.S. Department of Justice and other federal agencies notified Laureate last September that it was investigating the school's online nursing program for misleading students about the program’s cost, its content, and the availability of clinical placements that students would need to graduate.
- The Department of Justice investigation into the matter has now concluded.
- Shares of LAUR are up 3.55% AH.
- SEC Form 8-K