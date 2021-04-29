Vince estimates drop in Q4 prelim net sales

Apr. 29, 2021 4:47 PM ETVince Holding Corp. (VNCE)VNCEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • For Q4, Vince (NYSE:VNCE) estimates a decrease of 28.4% in net sales to $74.8M.
  • Gross margin rate stood at 36.9% compared to 44.2% in the same period last year.
  • Loss from operations was $3.9M compared to a loss from operations of $3.3M in the same period last year.
  • For FY ended Jan.30, 2021, the company foresees dipped 41.4% to $219.9M; operating loss was $61.1M, or 27.8% of net sales, compared to operating loss of $20.4M in FY19.
  • At the end of Q4, total borrowings under the company's debt agreements totaled $85.9M and the company had $30.2M of excess availability under the 2018 Revolving Credit Facility.
  • Shares trading 0.51% higher after hours.
