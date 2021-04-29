Limelight Networks slips 7% as transition quarter misses on top and bottom lines
Apr. 29, 2021 4:52 PM ETLimelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)LLNWBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) has tumbled 6.9% after hours folloiwng Q1 earnings that missed on revenues and profitability in something of a transition quarter with new leadership and a new organization.
- "As anticipated, our first quarter was challenging from a top- and bottom-line perspective. That said, I am confident that we are now on the right path to achieve success," says new CEO Bob Lyons.
- Revenues fell by 10% to $51.2M, and net loss widened on both a GAAP basis (to $25.5M from a year-ago loss of $5.3M) and non-GAAP (net loss of $11M vs. a year-ago net loss of $0.2M).
- Adjusted EBITDA was -$3.3M, vs. a prior-year $5.6M.
- The company's guiding to the low side for 2021 EPS: of -$0.15 to -$0.05, vs. consensus for -$0.05, and to revenues of $220M-$230M vs. expectations for $225.4M.
- "Over the next 90 days, we believe continued operational performance improvements will drive increased market share of traffic from our clients," Lyons says. "We will continue to pursue cost and performance opportunities identified by our network optimization model. We are also formalizing our broader plans to evolve our offerings beyond video so that we can take advantage of our network during low peak times. We plan to hold a strategy update session in early summer."
