Polaris authorizes $1B worth of stock buybacks
Apr. 29, 2021 Polaris Inc. (PII)
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) announces that its board of directors has authorized buybacks of up to $1B worth of stock.
- The new repurchase authorization replaces the prior board authorization.
- "Returning cash to our shareholders has been core to our balanced capital allocation strategy throughout the years, which has supported significant value creation for our investors. The continuation of our quarterly cash dividend, coupled with the additional share repurchase authorization we announced today, continues to reflect management and the Board’s confidence in our long-term growth trajectory and financial strength," says interim CEO Mike Speetzen.
- As of March 31, Polaris had cash of $432M and 61M shares outstanding.
