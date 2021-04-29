Hercules Capital stock dips after Q1 results match consensus estimates
Apr. 29, 2021 4:54 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)HTGCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) stock falls 1.5% in after-hours trading after Q1 net investment income of 30 cents per share matches the average analyst estimate
- That figure compares with 37 cents in Q4.
- Net asset value per share of $11.36 at March 31, 2021 increased 0.9% from $11.26 at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Total investment income of $68.8M, matching consensus estimate of $68.8M, fell from $75.3M in Q4 2020 and $M in Q1 2020.
- Total gross new debt and equity commitments for the quarter were $530.9M, up from $150.8M in Q4.
- Q1 total gross fundings of $355.3M vs. $129.8M in Q4.
- Unscheduled early principal repayments were $191.5M during the quarter compared with $282.3M in Q4.
- Q1 GAAP effective yield was 13.2% and core yield was 11.6%.
- As of March 31, HTGC had four debt investments on non-accrual with an investment cost of $24.1M, or 1.0% of its total investment portfolio at cost, and fair value of ~$8.0M, or 0.3% of total investment at value.
- That compares with seven debt investments on non-accrual with an investment cost of $23.5M, or 0.9% of its total portfolio at cost, and fair value of ~$6.2M, or 0.3% of total investment at value at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
