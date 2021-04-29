Giga-tronics laucnhes $1.5M private placement; Q4 net sales seen rising 5% Y/Y

Apr. 29, 2021 4:58 PM ETGiga-tronics Incorporated (GIGA)GIGABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA) announced a $1.5M private placement of 461,538 prefunded warrants for $3.25/warrant; each pre-funded warrant represents the right to acquire one share for no additional consideration.
  • Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes including working capital.
  • For FQ4, the company estimates net sales of $2.7M (+5% Y/Y); Microsource filter revenue is expected to increase 64%, Radar/EW test revenue is seen declining to $0.2M from $1M.
  • Net loss is seen at ~$825K compared to a net loss of $667K in year ago quarter.
  • Net sales for FY21 ended Mar. 27, 2021 is expected to be $13M (+11% Y/Y); net loss is seen at ~$380K and EBITDA is expected to be about $345K.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.