Giga-tronics laucnhes $1.5M private placement; Q4 net sales seen rising 5% Y/Y
Apr. 29, 2021 4:58 PM ETGiga-tronics Incorporated (GIGA)GIGABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA) announced a $1.5M private placement of 461,538 prefunded warrants for $3.25/warrant; each pre-funded warrant represents the right to acquire one share for no additional consideration.
- Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes including working capital.
- For FQ4, the company estimates net sales of $2.7M (+5% Y/Y); Microsource filter revenue is expected to increase 64%, Radar/EW test revenue is seen declining to $0.2M from $1M.
- Net loss is seen at ~$825K compared to a net loss of $667K in year ago quarter.
- Net sales for FY21 ended Mar. 27, 2021 is expected to be $13M (+11% Y/Y); net loss is seen at ~$380K and EBITDA is expected to be about $345K.