Fairfax Financial EPS beats by $4.66, beats on revenue
Apr. 29, 2021 5:16 PM ETFairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF)FRFHFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $28.91 beats by $4.66.
- Revenue of $6B (+89.9% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- "In the first quarter of 2021, all of our major insurance companies achieved a combined ratio below 100%, with Northbridge and Zenith National leading the way at 87.0% and 88.1%. Our consolidated combined ratio of 96.0% in the first quarter of 2021 included catastrophe losses of $210.8 million or 5.7 combined ratio points. Core underwriting performance continued to be very strong, with growth in gross premiums written of 17.3% and operating income increasing to $298.2 million despite the higher catastrophe losses." said Prem Watsa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
