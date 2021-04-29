Fortinet shares climb after beat-and-raise earnings
Apr. 29, 2021 5:21 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)FTNTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares are up 3.9% after topping first quarter estimates with revenue up 23% Y/Y to $710.3M and EPS of $0.81.
- Product sales were up 25% to $240.7M. Service revenue was up 22% to $469.6M.
- Billings were up 27% to $850.6M.
- Deferred revenue increased 25% to $2.75B.
- Non-GAAP operating margin improved 210 bps on the year to 24.5%.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $315.9M with FCF of $263.8M.
- For Q2, Fortinet expects $733-747M in revenue (consensus: $732.4M), EPS of $0.83-0.88 (consensus: $0.89), billings of $860-880M, gross margin of 78.5-79.5%, and operating margin of 24.5-25.5%.
- The full-year guidance includes revenue of $3.08-3.13B (prior: $3.03-3.08B) versus the $3.06B consensus and $3.65-3.80 EPS vs. the $3.69 consensus.
- Press release.