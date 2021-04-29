Fortinet shares climb after beat-and-raise earnings

Apr. 29, 2021 5:21 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)FTNTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares are up 3.9% after topping first quarter estimates with revenue up 23% Y/Y to $710.3M and EPS of $0.81.
  • Product sales were up 25% to $240.7M. Service revenue was up 22% to $469.6M.
  • Billings were up 27% to $850.6M.
  • Deferred revenue increased 25% to $2.75B.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin improved 210 bps on the year to 24.5%.
  • Cash flow from operations totaled $315.9M with FCF of $263.8M.
  • For Q2, Fortinet expects $733-747M in revenue (consensus: $732.4M), EPS of $0.83-0.88 (consensus: $0.89), billings of $860-880M, gross margin of 78.5-79.5%, and operating margin of 24.5-25.5%.
  • The full-year guidance includes revenue of $3.08-3.13B (prior: $3.03-3.08B) versus the $3.06B consensus and $3.65-3.80 EPS vs. the $3.69 consensus.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.