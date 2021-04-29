Genworth Financial Q1 earnings beat consensus and rises from a year ago
Apr. 29, 2021 5:56 PM ETGenworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)GNWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Q1 adjusted operating income per share of 33 cents beats the 23-cent average of two analyst estimates and increased from 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- GNW shares rise 0.5% in after-hours trading.
- Earlier this month, Genworth terminated its merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings when the deal failed to come together more than four years after the pact was signed. As part of its contingency plan, the company filed for an initial public offering of part of its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
- Q1 net investment income was $801M vs. $846M in Q4 2020 and $782M in the year-ago quarter. The Q/Q decline resulted from lower income from bond calls, commercial mortgage loan prepayments and limited partnerships, primarily in the LTC business.
- U.S. Mortgage Insurance adjusted operating income of $126M rose from $95M in Q4 2020 but fell from $148M in Q1 2020; primary new insurance written was $24.9M vs. $27.0M in Q4 and $17.9M in the year-ago quarter.
- U.S. MI loss ratio of 22% declined from 35% in the prior quarter and increased from 8% in the year-ago quarter. New delinquencies declined 16% Q/Q.
- U.S. MI PMIERs sufficiency ratio estimated at 159%, or $1,76M above published requirements.
- Total U.S. Life Insurance adjusted operating income of $62M fell from $129M in Q4 and compares with a loss of $70M in Q1 2020. Long-term care insurance adjusted operating income of $95M in Q1 vs $129M in Q4 and $1M in Q1 2020.
- "Given our current holding company cash position, the actions we've already taken with our strategic plan, capital raising efforts and our expected cash flow profile, I am confident in Genworth's ability to meet the debt obligations over the next several years," said Genworth President and CEO Tom McInerney.
- Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, of $21.88 at March 31, 2021 vs. $21.05 at March 31, 2020.
- Conference call on April 30 at 9:00 AM ET.
- Previously (April 29): Genworth Financial EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue