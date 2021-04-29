Cabot Oil & Gas posts Q1 earnings beat, raises dividend by 10%

Apr. 29, 2021 5:57 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)CTRABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) +0.7% post-market after edging Q1 earnings estimates and increasing its quarterly base dividend by 10% to $0.11/share.
  • Cabot says Q1 free cash flow and adjusted net income both grew by more than 175% from the year-ago quarter, "highlighting the company's ability to deliver robust financial results in a more normalized natural gas price environment."
  • Q1 daily production fell 3% Y/Y to 2.29B cfe/day (100% natural gas); natural gas price realizations jumped 34% to $2.31/Mcf.
  • Cabot reaffirms full-year production guidance of 2.35B cfe/day from capital spending of $530M-$540M, and initiates Q2 production guidance of 2.225B-2.275B cfe/day.
  • The company expects activity levels will increase in Q2 and Q3, resulting in sequential growth during H2, primarily during Q4 in anticipation of higher natural gas prices and the in-service of the Leidy South expansion project.
