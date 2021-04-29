Southern sees December start for Vogtle 3 nuclear reactor
Apr. 29, 2021 2:34 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)SOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Southern Co. (SO +1.3%) says it is targeting a December in-service date for the third reactor at its Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, slightly behind the unit's regulatory-approved November in-service date.
- Southern said earlier this week that the unit had started "hot functional testing," one of the last major tests prior to loading fuel into the plant, which Southern expects to occur in Q3.
- The company also says it remains on track to put Vogtle's fourth reactor into service between August and November 2022, compared with the unit's regulatory-approved November 2022 in-service date.
- Southern estimates the capital cost for its 47.5% share of the new Vogtle reactors would total $8.8B, and it already has spent ~$7.6B as of March 31.
- The company also says it signed an agreement to sell its wholesale gas trading and services business to an unnamed buyer, after the unit brought in $200M during the Texas power crisis in February; terms also have not been disclosed.
- Southern trades higher after Q1 earnings beat expectations, as customer energy demand improved faster than expected.