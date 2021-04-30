OneMain prices secondary stock offering at $53.50

Apr. 30, 2021 3:10 AM ET
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) has priced its secondary public offering of 8M common shares offered by certain entities managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Värde Partners (together, the “selling stockholders”) at $53.50/share.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.2M shares. As part of this offering, the selling stockholders have agreed to a 75-day lock-up of their common stock.
  • The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering.
  • Barclays, Citi and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers.
  • Closing date is May 4.
  • Previously (April 28): OneMain Holdings proposes secondary offering
