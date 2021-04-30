JELD-WEN Holding EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue; raises FY2021 outlook
Apr. 30, 2021 6:05 AM ETJELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)JELDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.09B (+11.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- FY2021 guidance: Net revenue growth expected to be within a range of 8.0% to 11.0%, compared to 4.0% to 7.0% previously; adjusted EBITDA anticipated to be within a range of $505 million to $535 million, up from $480 million to $520 million previously and projected capital expenditures are expected to be within a range of $130 million to $140 million, down from $135 million to $145 million previously.
