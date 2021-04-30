Janssen files CAR-T therapy cilta-cel application for multiple myeloma in Europe

Apr. 30, 2021 6:10 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the EMA seeking approval of cilta-cel, an investigational B cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • The application is supported by positive results from ongoing Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study, investigating the safety and efficacy of cilta-cel.
  • In early 2021, the EMA granted accelerated assessment for cilta-cel.
  • A Biologics License Application seeking approval of cilta-cel for relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma is currently under review by the U.S. FDA.
  • In December 2017, Janssen Biotech inked deal with Legend Biotech to develop and commercialize cilta-cel.
