Janssen files CAR-T therapy cilta-cel application for multiple myeloma in Europe
Apr. 30, 2021 6:10 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the EMA seeking approval of cilta-cel, an investigational B cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.
- The application is supported by positive results from ongoing Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study, investigating the safety and efficacy of cilta-cel.
- In early 2021, the EMA granted accelerated assessment for cilta-cel.
- A Biologics License Application seeking approval of cilta-cel for relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma is currently under review by the U.S. FDA.
- In December 2017, Janssen Biotech inked deal with Legend Biotech to develop and commercialize cilta-cel.