ReneSola cheers Q1 prelims higher than guidance range
Apr. 30, 2021 6:11 AM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)SOLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) trades 3.5% higher premarket after expecting Q1 revenue to be more than $20M, higher than earlier announced guidance range of $18 to $20M.
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stand at $19.04M.
- Gross margin is seen exceeding 15%, compared to prior guidance of 10% to 11%.
- The company expects a profitable first quarter with positive non-GAAP net profits.
- "We successfully completed the sale of our 10 MW portfolio of solar projects sooner than expected, which positively contributed to our Q1 results. We are excited about the expanding pipeline of project activity, and are optimistic about our outlook for 2021," CEO Mr. Yumin Liu commented.
- The company schedules its results in May last week.