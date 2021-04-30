Dow Jones, Nasdaq slip before consumer data; earnings week wraps up
Apr. 30, 2021 By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- U.S. stock index futures ticked lower overnight, dipping 0.4%, as investors continue to digest the latest downpour of earnings and economic data. While Amazon was the last of Wall Street's mega-cap tech companies to publish results on Thursday, the party is not over yet. U.S. oil majors take the stage this morning as investors see if Exxon Mobil and Chevron recovered from last year's pandemic-driven losses.
- Bigger picture: Yesterday, the S&P 500 closed at another record high following robust U.S. growth data. The first snapshot of first-quarter GDP detailed an expansion of 6.4%, beating estimates of a 6.1% annualized rate, as households and the government shelled out big bucks on retail items, vaccines and aid to businesses. That left the world's largest economy within 1% of its peak reached in late 2019, just before the coronavirus pandemic came to the U.S. The Labor Department also revealed 553,000 new weekly jobless claims were filed in its latest report, marking another pandemic low.
- On the radar today is fresh data on the American consumer including personal income, spending and sentiment. The information also could provide investors, as well as the Federal Reserve, with a useful gauge of how quickly prices are rising across the U.S. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that any increases in inflation are likely to be transitory - and would ease after supply chain issues subside - but others see possible consequences.
- Analyst commentary: "All arrows are pointing to another increase in inflationary pressures. Keep in mind, the Fed knows this; they are prepared for it," wrote Patrick Leary, chief market strategist at Incapital. "While I won't say whether or not the inflation we are seeing right now will be indeed be transitory or more sustained, I am willing to bet that it will go higher and persist longer than the market will tolerate."