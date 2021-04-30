KKR offloads The Bountiful to Nestlé for $5.75B
Apr. 30, 2021 6:21 AM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY), KKRNSRGY, KKRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- After last week's confirmation from Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) that it is in talks to acquire all or part of Bountiful company, KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced that Nestlé has agreed to acquire The Bountiful for $5.75B.
- Under the agreement, Nestlé will acquire The Bountiful Company's vitamin and supplement brands which will be integrated into Nestlé Health Science thereby creating a global leader in vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements.
- In 2017, KKR, primarily through its Americas XII Fund, acquired a majority interest in The Bountiful Company from The Carlyle Group.
- Carlyle Partners V and Carlyle Europe Partners III funds retained a minority stake in the company and are participating in the sale alongside KKR.
- Transaction expected to close in 2H21.