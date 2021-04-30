KKR offloads The Bountiful to Nestlé for $5.75B

Apr. 30, 2021 6:21 AM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY), KKRNSRGY, KKRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • After last week's confirmation from Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) that it is in talks to acquire all or part of Bountiful company, KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced that Nestlé has agreed to acquire The Bountiful for $5.75B.
  • Under the agreement, Nestlé will acquire The Bountiful Company's vitamin and supplement brands which will be integrated into Nestlé Health Science thereby creating a global leader in vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements.
  • In 2017, KKR, primarily through its Americas XII Fund, acquired a majority interest in The Bountiful Company from The Carlyle Group.
  • Carlyle Partners V and Carlyle Europe Partners III funds retained a minority stake in the company and are participating in the sale alongside KKR.
  • Transaction expected to close in 2H21.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.