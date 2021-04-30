Clorox EPS beats by $0.17, misses on revenue

  • Clorox (NYSE:CLX): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.17; GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $1.98.
  • Revenue of $1.78B (flat Y/Y) misses by $90M.
  • Organic growth of -1.0% vs. +3.1% consensus.
  • FY2021 Outlook: 10.0% to 13.0% sales growth (10.0% to 13.0% organic sales growth) vs. consensus of +12.6%, Non-GAAP EPS of $7.45 to $7.65 vs. $8.33 consensus, Excludes the $2.11 loss from the noncash impairment related to the VMS business and the 60-cent one-time noncash gain from the Saudi JV acquisition valuation remeasurement.
  • Press Release
