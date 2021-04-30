AdvanSix EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue; outlook
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)
- AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $376M (+24.2% Y/Y) beats by $23.45M.
- Cash Flow from operations of $57.1M, an increase of $37.4M versus the prior year.
- Capital Expenditures of $14.2M, a decrease of $19.9M versus the prior year.
- Free Cash Flow of $42.9M, an increase of $57.3M versus the prior year.
- FY2021 outlook: Capital Expenditures to be $70 to $80M in 2021 and continue to expect pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be $25 to $30 million in 2021
