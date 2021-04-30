AdvanSix EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue; outlook

Apr. 30, 2021 6:38 AM ETAdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)ASIXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $376M (+24.2% Y/Y) beats by $23.45M.
  • Cash Flow from operations of $57.1M, an increase of $37.4M versus the prior year.
  • Capital Expenditures of $14.2M, a decrease of $19.9M versus the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow of $42.9M, an increase of $57.3M versus the prior year.
  • FY2021 outlook: Capital Expenditures to be $70 to $80M in 2021 and continue to expect pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be $25 to $30 million in 2021
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.