Comcast upgraded at Oppenheimer on 'positive levers'
Apr. 30, 2021 6:44 AM ET Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)
- Seeing "a lot of positive levers" after yesterday's earnings report, Oppenheimer upgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Outperform from Perform and introduces a $75 price target.
- Analyst Timothy Horan writes that Comcast's "growth outlook is improving across each segment coming out of COVID and we think now is an attractive entry point for investors."
- Horan says broadband has made Cable performance resilient, Wireless and Business Services are showing signs of revenue growth and margin improvement, and and NBCU has been recovering faster and stronger than expected.
- Comcast shares are up slightly pre-market to $56.43.
- Yesterday, Comcast shares showed the best performance in months after earnings and the first wave of analyst reactions.