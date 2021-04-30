Restaurant Brands moves higher after earnings beat, points to recovery in Canada

  • Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports that its home market recovery from the pandemic is well-underway, including at Tim Hortons in Canada where the business fundamentals are said to have continued to improve.
  • System-wide sales growth was up 1.4% during the quarter, including a 1.8% gain for the Burger King business and 7.0% increase for Popeyes. The Timothy Hortons business saw a sales drop of 4.9% during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA landed at $480M for the quarter vs. $456M consensus.
  • QSR ended the quarter with total debt of $13.0B, net debt of $11.4B and a net leverage ratio of 6.0X.
  • Shares of Restaurant Brands are up 1.45% in premarket action after the Q1 report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.