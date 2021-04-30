Restaurant Brands moves higher after earnings beat, points to recovery in Canada
Apr. 30, 2021 6:50 AM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)QSRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports that its home market recovery from the pandemic is well-underway, including at Tim Hortons in Canada where the business fundamentals are said to have continued to improve.
- System-wide sales growth was up 1.4% during the quarter, including a 1.8% gain for the Burger King business and 7.0% increase for Popeyes. The Timothy Hortons business saw a sales drop of 4.9% during the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA landed at $480M for the quarter vs. $456M consensus.
- QSR ended the quarter with total debt of $13.0B, net debt of $11.4B and a net leverage ratio of 6.0X.
- Shares of Restaurant Brands are up 1.45% in premarket action after the Q1 report.