EU watchdog accuses Apple of antitrust actions against music rivals (update)
Apr. 30, 2021
- The European Commission issues a Statement of Objections saying Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has "distorted competition in the music streaming market as it abused its dominant position for the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store."
- The probe followed an EU antitrust complaint from Apple Music competitor Spotify.
- The antitrust watchdog expresses concerns about the mandatory use of Apple's in-app purchase mechanism for apps in the App Store and the tech giant restricting app developers from informing users about alternative, cheaper purchasing routes.
- “App stores play a central role in today's digital economy. We can now do our shopping, access news, music or movies via apps instead of visiting websites. Our preliminary finding is that Apple is a gatekeeper to users of iPhones and iPads via the App Store. With Apple Music, Apple also competes with music streaming providers. By setting strict rules on the App store that disadvantage competing music streaming services, Apple deprives users of cheaper music streaming choices and distorts competition. This is done by charging high commission fees on each transaction in the App store for rivals and by forbidding them from informing their customers of alternative subscription options,” says EC Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager.
- The sending of a Statement of Objections doesn't prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Apple has a chance to respond to the allegations before the EC makes a final decision. If the findings hold, Apple could face a fine of up to 10% of its annual revenue and will have to adjust its related business practices.
- Apple responds to the objection to the Wall Street Journal: “At the core of this case is Spotify’s demand they should be able to advertise alternative deals on their iOS app, a practice that no store in the world allows. The Commission’s argument on Spotify’s behalf is the opposite of fair competition.”
- Update with a statement from Spotify's Head of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez to Seeking Alpha: "Ensuring the iOS platform operates fairly is an urgent task with far-reaching implications. The European Commission’s Statement of Objections is a critical step toward holding Apple accountable for its anticompetitive behavior, ensuring meaningful choice for all consumers and a level playing field for app developers.”
