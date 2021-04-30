NewAge updates on strong growth for Europe business
Apr. 30, 2021 NewAge, Inc. (NBEV)
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) says it recorded net revenue growth in Europe.
- NewAge Europe has been experiencing triple-digit organic growth closing out 2020 and has been carrying forward the success into 2021.
- The company also says it saw record numbers of new Brand Partners joining the company, and record attendance at their virtual events.
- Tens of thousands of new Brand Partners have joined the company just in the past few months in the key Western European focus markets of France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the UK. Additionally, tens of thousands of new customers have become recent subscribers to NewAge’s portfolio of healthy products.
- "We are seeing the incredible growth in Europe that we experienced in 2020 now just accelerate in 2021 with all the new Brand Partners joining us. Our digital and social media marketing and selling activities are expanding exponentially and having a tremendous impact on our revenue growth," says the company's top Europe exec.
Source: Press