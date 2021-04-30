Schneider National continues to track higher after earnings

Apr. 30, 2021 7:22 AM ETSchneider National, Inc. (SNDR)SNDRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) trades higher for a second day following its strong earnings beat.
  • Morgan Stanley says the company showed off its diversification during the quarter.
  • Analyst Ravi Shanker: "SNDR has primarily been a beneficiary of the rising TL tide for a while but the 1Q beat and strong raise plus commentary on the call show that the idiosyncratic SNDR story is back. SNDR is uniquely a 1st, 2nd and 3rd derivative TL cycle winner and we continue to believe fundamental value is $30+,"
  • The firm keeps an Overweight rating on Schneider and price target of $32.
  • SNDR +1.66% premarket to follow on yesterday's 1.64% gain.
  • Dig into details from the Q1 report.
