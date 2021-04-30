Willis Lease to raise $336.7M in fixed rate notes offering

Apr. 30, 2021 7:41 AM ETWillis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC)WLFCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) wholly-owned subsidiary, Willis Engine Structured Trust (WEST) VI, intends to offer $336.7M in principal amount of fixed rate notes.
  • Notes are expected to be issued in three series, with the Series A Notes to be issued in principal amount of ~$278.6M, the Series B Notes in principal amount of ~$38.7M and the Series C Notes in principal amount of ~$19.4M.
  • Notes will be secured by, among other things, WEST's direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of 29 aircraft engines and one airframe, which WEST will acquire from Willis post an asset purchase agreement.
  • Net proceeds will be used for paying Willis periodically over a 270-day delivery period as consideration for the aircraft engines and the airframe acquired by WEST from Willis related to the financing.
  • Remaining to be used for general corporate purposes.
