L3Harris posts Q1 earnings beat and raise but revenues edge lower

  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) +0.6% pre-market after beating Q1 earnings expectations and raising earnings guidance for the full year.
  • Q1 GAAP earnings jumped to $466M, or $2.25/share, from $194M, or $0.99/share, in the year-ago period.
  • Q1 revenues fell ~1% to $4.57B, which L3Harris attributed to divestitures and COVID-19 effects on its commercial businesses.
  • Revenues rose in the company's integrated mission systems, space and airborne systems and communication systems segments, while aviation systems revenue fell due to COVID-related effects.
  • Organic revenues rose 1.8%, as 4.8% growth in U.S. and international government businesses, excluding commercial aviation and public safety, offset the anticipated pandemic-related decline.
  • L3Harris raised EPS guidance for FY 2021, now seeing EPS of $12.70-$13.00 vs. previous guidance of $12.60-$13.00, in-line with $12.92 analyst consensus.
  • The company forecasts full-year revenues of $18.5B-$18.9B, in-line with $18.82B consensus, up 3%-5% on an organic basis, and anticipates adjusted free cash flow of $2.8B-$2.9B.
