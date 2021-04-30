Bain Capital raises $11.8B for its newest buyout fund - Reuters

Apr. 30, 2021 7:50 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Closely held private equity firm Bain Capital raises $11.8B from outside investors and employees for its latest flagship North America buyout fund, Reuters reports, as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines boosting economic prospects and encourages dealmaking.
  • Bain received $10B from outside investors for its 13th buyout fund, Bain Capital Fund XIII, exceeding its initial $9B target. The company's present and former employees also committed an additional $1.8B to the fund, a Bain spokeswoman told Reuters.
  • The newest fund aims to invest in a range of assets from consumer and healthcare companies to technology firms, mainly in North America.
  • Late last year, Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman said fundraising, traditionally a cyclical business, has become steadier as it broadens its lineup of products and funds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.