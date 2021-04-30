Bain Capital raises $11.8B for its newest buyout fund - Reuters
Apr. 30, 2021 7:50 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Closely held private equity firm Bain Capital raises $11.8B from outside investors and employees for its latest flagship North America buyout fund, Reuters reports, as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines boosting economic prospects and encourages dealmaking.
- Bain received $10B from outside investors for its 13th buyout fund, Bain Capital Fund XIII, exceeding its initial $9B target. The company's present and former employees also committed an additional $1.8B to the fund, a Bain spokeswoman told Reuters.
- The newest fund aims to invest in a range of assets from consumer and healthcare companies to technology firms, mainly in North America.
- Late last year, Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman said fundraising, traditionally a cyclical business, has become steadier as it broadens its lineup of products and funds.