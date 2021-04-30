Medivolve names new CEO
Apr. 30, 2021 7:55 AM ETMedivolve Inc. (COPRF)COPRFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Medivolve (OTCPK:COPRF) appointed David Preiner as CEO, effective immediately, succeeding Doug Sommerville, who will assist as a transitionary advisor to the new CEO.
- Preiner is experienced in the intersectionality of biotechnology, artificial intelligence and nanotechnology to accelerate translational science and molecular discovery.
- He will concurrently serve as CEO of Xenomics, a private biotechnology company he founded in 2019.
- The company has granted 1M stock options to Preiner post the company's stock option plan; options vest immediately and may be exercised at $0.155/share for five years from the date of grant.