Nio stock trades lower after EV maker warns on supply chain issues
Apr. 30, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) is lower in early trading after the Chinese electric vehicle maker warned on supply chain issues.
- "The overall demand for our products continues to be quite strong, but the supply chain is still facing significant challenges due to the semiconductor shortage," stated Nio Chief Executive William Li.
- Nio gave Q1 sales volume guidance of 21K to 22k units. Morgan Stanley says the new sales guidance is largely in-line with the previous guidance of 7.5K units per month.
- On the positive side, the firm notes that Nio's gross vehicle margin expanded further during the quarter to 21.2% due to improving scale and mix.
- Shares of Nio are down 2.44% in premarket trading.
