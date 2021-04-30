Shell Midstream Partners EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $139M (+14.9% Y/Y) beats by $14.31M.
- “The Partnership continued to deliver value to our unit holders during the first quarter as volumes returned offshore following an active hurricane season and planned producer maintenance activity,” said Steven C. Ledbetter, CEO, Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC. “While our refined products assets are still showing impacts from ongoing lower demand from COVID-19 travel restrictions, our diversified asset base remains resilient in this challenging market.”
- The company expects an impact to net income and cash available for distribution of ~$10M in 2021 related to offshore planned producer turnarounds.
