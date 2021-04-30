Shell Midstream Partners EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

  • Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $139M (+14.9% Y/Y) beats by $14.31M.
  • “The Partnership continued to deliver value to our unit holders during the first quarter as volumes returned offshore following an active hurricane season and planned producer maintenance activity,” said Steven C. Ledbetter, CEO, Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC. “While our refined products assets are still showing impacts from ongoing lower demand from COVID-19 travel restrictions, our diversified asset base remains resilient in this challenging market.”
  • The company expects an impact to net income and cash available for distribution of ~$10M in 2021 related to offshore planned producer turnarounds.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.