W.P. Carey boosts 2021 guidance as investment activity picks up
Apr. 30, 2021 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)
- Citing the strength of its investment activity, W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) raises its 2021 adjusted FFO per share guidance range to $4.87-$4.97 from its prior range of $4.79-$4.93.
- Compares with FactSet consensus of $4.88.
- Expects real estate AFFO of $4.74-$4.84 vs. prior view of $4.66-$4.80.
- Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $1.22 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.15
- Q1 revenue of $311.2M exceeds the consensus estimate of $302.9M and increased 0.7% from $309.0M in Q1 2020.
- Received 98% of contractual base rent due in Q1.
- During Q1, WPC completed investments totaling $213.8M, consisting of three acquisitions totaling $149.3M and three completed capital investments and commitments at a total cost of $64.5M.
- Disposed of two properties for gross proceeds of $13.7M during the quarter.
- Since the end of Q1, the company completed three acquisitions totaling $186.1M, bringing total investment volume year to date to $399.9M.
- Disposed of eight properties for gross proceeds totaling $79.4M since the end of the quarter, bringing total gross proceeds YTD to $93.1M.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
