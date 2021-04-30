W.P. Carey boosts 2021 guidance as investment activity picks up

Apr. 30, 2021 8:11 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)WPCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Citing the strength of its investment activity, W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) raises its 2021 adjusted FFO per share guidance range to $4.87-$4.97 from its prior range of $4.79-$4.93.
  • Compares with FactSet consensus of $4.88.
  • Expects real estate AFFO of $4.74-$4.84 vs. prior view of $4.66-$4.80.
  • Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $1.22 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.15
  • Q1 revenue of $311.2M exceeds the consensus estimate of $302.9M and increased 0.7% from $309.0M in Q1 2020.
  • Received 98% of contractual base rent due in Q1.
  • During Q1, WPC completed investments totaling $213.8M, consisting of three acquisitions totaling $149.3M and three completed capital investments and commitments at a total cost of $64.5M.
  • Disposed of two properties for gross proceeds of $13.7M during the quarter.
  • Since the end of Q1, the company completed three acquisitions totaling $186.1M, bringing total investment volume year to date to $399.9M.
  • Disposed of eight properties for gross proceeds totaling $79.4M since the end of the quarter, bringing total gross proceeds YTD to $93.1M.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (April 30): W. P. Carey FFO beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.