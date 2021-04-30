Eagle Pharma's Treakisym RTD + rituximab OK'd in Japan for large b-cell lymphoma

Apr. 30, 2021
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) announces that Treakisym ready-to-dilute (RTD) (bendamustine hydrochloride 120 mg/m2) liquid formulation has been approved for a new indication in combination with rituximab as treatment for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (“r/r DLBCL”) by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (“PMDA”) in Japan.
  • “Based on this additional indication, as well as the anticipated approval of the ten-minute RI liquid formulation, we are reiterating our belief that the combined royalty and milestones revenue from these products will generate $25 million at peak,” stated Scott Tarriff, CEO.
  • In September 2017, Eagle licensed to SymBio intellectual property necessary to develop, market and sell RTD and RI formulations of bendamustine under the trade name Treakisym in Japan utilizing Eagle’s technology.
  • SymBio received approval for the Treakisym RTD (250 ml) liquid formulation in September 2020 and is currently conducting a clinical safety trial for the ten-minute RI (50 ml) liquid formulation, for which it plans to seek approval in the second half of 2022.
