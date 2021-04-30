Alexion shares rise on Q1 earnings beat

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares rise more than 2% during premarket trading as the company posted first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates.
  • The company's quarterly revenue increased 14% to $1.64B, compared to analyst' estimate of $1.58B.
  • Net product sales were $1,636M in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1,445M in the same period last year.
  • SOLIRIS net product sales were $1,027.6M, compared to $1,022.9M last year, while ULTOMIRIS net product sales were $346.9M versus $222.8M last year.
  • GAAP R&D expense was $289.1M, compared to $200.9M in the three months ended March 31.
  • The company also posted adjusted quarterly profit of $3.52 per share, beating analysts' estimate by 38 cents.
  • Previously (April 30): Alexion Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.