Alexion shares rise on Q1 earnings beat
Apr. 30, 2021 8:22 AM ETAlexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)ALXNBy: SA News Team
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares rise more than 2% during premarket trading as the company posted first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates.
- The company's quarterly revenue increased 14% to $1.64B, compared to analyst' estimate of $1.58B.
- Net product sales were $1,636M in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1,445M in the same period last year.
- SOLIRIS net product sales were $1,027.6M, compared to $1,022.9M last year, while ULTOMIRIS net product sales were $346.9M versus $222.8M last year.
- GAAP R&D expense was $289.1M, compared to $200.9M in the three months ended March 31.
- The company also posted adjusted quarterly profit of $3.52 per share, beating analysts' estimate by 38 cents.
