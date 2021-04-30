1-800-Flowers.com rallies after D.A. Davidson says the bear case is squashed
Apr. 30, 2021 8:39 AM ET1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)FLWSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- D.A. Davidson & Co lifts 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view that the bear case is "squashed" following the retailer's strong FQ3 earnings beat.
- Analyst Linda Bolton Weiser assigns a price target of $57 to rep more than 90% upside potential. She says FLWS has evolved into a best-in-class e-commerce company, but only trades with a EV-to-sales ratio of 0.8X.
- Shares of FLWS are up 3.15% premarket.
- 1-800-Flowers.com's CEO update: "We enter the fiscal fourth quarter with continued strong momentum and we expect double digit topline growth for the quarter despite the steep change in ecommerce growth which began in the prior year fourth quarter that we are now comparing against. That will put us on track to achieve over $2 billion of revenue in our current fiscal year."
