Mereo BioPharma and Cancer Focus Fund ink partnership for ovarian cancer study

  • Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) announces a partnership with Cancer Focus Fund to evaluate its lead anti-TIGIT therapeutic antibody candidate, etigilimab, in clear cell ovarian cancer.
  • The partnership will support a Phase 1b/2 clinical study of etigilimab in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody in clear cell ovarian cancer, a rare cancer that accounts for about 5–10% of all ovarian carcinomas in North America.
  • The study will be financed by Cancer Focus Fund, in exchange for upfront consideration of $1.5M of Mereo shares and additional payments based on the achievement of certain milestones.
  • Shares down nearly 3% premarket.
