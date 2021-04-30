Mereo BioPharma and Cancer Focus Fund ink partnership for ovarian cancer study
Apr. 30, 2021 8:50 AM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)MREOBy: SA News Team
- Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) announces a partnership with Cancer Focus Fund to evaluate its lead anti-TIGIT therapeutic antibody candidate, etigilimab, in clear cell ovarian cancer.
- The partnership will support a Phase 1b/2 clinical study of etigilimab in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody in clear cell ovarian cancer, a rare cancer that accounts for about 5–10% of all ovarian carcinomas in North America.
- The study will be financed by Cancer Focus Fund, in exchange for upfront consideration of $1.5M of Mereo shares and additional payments based on the achievement of certain milestones.
- Shares down nearly 3% premarket.