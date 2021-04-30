Under Armour called a focused performer by Williams Trading as part of ratings boost
- Williams Trading upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Buy rating after having it slotted at Hold.
- The firm points to improving sales momentum for Under Armour in making its bullish call.
- "Turnaround that has been set up by a 40% SKU count reduction since 2017 and re-targeting the Under Armour brand towards the 'focused performer' has recently been advanced by the macro trend towards an active lifestyle, improving sales momentum in its largest customers, and stimulus money which should bring more people to the brand."
- The sell-side is still largely on the sidelines with Under Armour.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on Under Armour: 7 Buy-equivalent ratings, 17 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 5 Sell-equivalent ratings.